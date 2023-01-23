Car crashes into Sutton house
Emergency services were called after a car crashed into a traffic light and a house.
Firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station were among those who attended the incident on Priestsic Road, following the call on Sunday, January 22, just after 9.45pm.
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “It doesn’t sound like there was any significant damage, apart from to the traffic light which was reported to the council.
“No-one was injured and firefighters made sure the area was safe.”