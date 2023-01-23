News you can trust since 1952
Car crashes into Sutton house

Emergency services were called after a car crashed into a traffic light and a house.

By Jon Ball
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station were among those who attended the incident on Priestsic Road, following the call on Sunday, January 22, just after 9.45pm.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “It doesn’t sound like there was any significant damage, apart from to the traffic light which was reported to the council.

Priestsic Road, Sutton.
“No-one was injured and firefighters made sure the area was safe.”

Emergency servicesSutton