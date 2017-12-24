Car crashes into living room of Mansfield house

A car has crashed into the living room of a house in Mansfield.

The vehicle collided with the property on Fuller Close at around 9.30pm last night (Saturday, December 23).

Police and firefighters attended the scene and cordoned off the house. It is understood that a young man had been driving the vehicle.

Shelley Marriott, who lives next door but one, said: “I can’t believe it. This is the quietest street in the world. How close it is is making me feel sick.”

A police spokesman would not confirm if any arrests had been made but revealed the incident is now closed with those involved suffering “only minor injuries”.

The front of the house has been boarded up.