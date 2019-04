Emergency services have responded to an incident where a car had collided with street furniture in Huthwaite.

Crews from Ashfield Fire Station attended the incident yesterday.

Firefighters at the scene.

Crews stabilised the vehicle and made it safe using stabfast, wooden blocks and breaking in gear.

Also in attendance were the police and ambulance service.

A police spokesman said: "No one was injured during this incident. Keeping our communities safe."