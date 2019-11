Police attended a crash on a major Sutton road involving a car and a lorry.

Officers received a call at around 9.20am to reports of a collision between a car and a lorry on the A38, near the Toby Carvery.

The road was closed for some time while police dealt with the incident, but a spokesperson confirmed it is now clear.

There were no injuries.

READ MORE: EVEN OUR HEROES CAN BE FALLIBLE