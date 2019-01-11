Can you rehome ‘furry skeleton’ Alfie found in Ravenshead

An abandoned cat so malnourished it was branded a “fluffy skeleton” is looking for a forever home.

Alfie, a 13-year-old ginger tabby, was found near Ravenshead CE Primary School and taken in by Cecilia Bennett, part of Mansfield Cat Watch.

Alfie when he was found

Cecilia, a community nurse, said Alfie would not be alive today if someone had not reported him.

The 38-year-old, of Diamond Avenue, Rainworth, is now appealing for help to cover the vet expenses.

She said: “We have already spent £317 on treatments for him and it is going to go up. We are self-funded for now and think Alfie might also need some dental work.

“When we found him he was very emaciated – we described him as furry skeleton. He was covered in fleas and very weak, a sign of neglect.”

Alfie was found on January 2, after a concerned Ravenshead resident noticed him.

He was rushed to Animal Doctor veterinary surgery, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead, after he collapsed and it was discovered he has a kidney infection.

Cecilia said: “I don’t think he would be here, if we hadn’t had rescued him.

“His paws were blistered from him wandering. He is very weak and wobbly ,but he is so bright.

“He is still on antibiotics and is putting some weight on.

“It was heartbreaking to find him like that, he is a loving boy and must have been a good companion. It could have been prevented.”

Cecilia said she is looking for someone to foster Alfie while he recovers, but wishes she could keep him herself.

She said: “I have four cats and Alfie is not cat-friendly – he likes to be at the centre of attention.

“He is one of the most affectionate cats I have dealt with and his foster carer would not have to pay for his vet bills, as we will still cover that.

“It will be sad to see him go, but it will be lovely to see him settle in somewhere.”

Alfie is microchipped, but his registered owner, a woman in Arnold, has died.

Cecilia said: “We have no way of knowing how he got to Ravenshead.”

In last 14 months, Mansfield Cat Watch, a small stray and feral cat and kitten rescue group, has rescued 152 cats, including litters of kittens.

To foster or adopt Alfie, visit ‘Mansfield Cat Watch’ on Facebook.

An online art raffle is also being held by Sutton artist Sharon Chillery to help raise funds for Alfie’s vet bills – to take part, see fb.com/events/299608400700193/