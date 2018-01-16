Can you help Hope to keep her independence?

Kirkby schoolgirl Hope Pugh is hoping for help to find some new trainers.

The 12-year-old has a type of cerebral palsy called hemiplegia, which means she has to wear a splint on her leg.

Her Nike FlyEase low trainers have a zip around the back, allowing her to put them on with ease over her splint.

However, the shoes are no longer available and she will soon grow out of her current pair.

The Ashfield School pupil said the trainers help her feel like her friends as she cannot fit in most shoes, adding: “They give me independence.”

She is now hoping for help to find the trainer in a size six – preferably in her favourite colour of purple.

If you can help, please email jessica.dallison@jpress.co.uk