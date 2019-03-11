Can you help find missing Mansfield poodle Lola?

A group which dedicates its time hunting for stolen or lost pets has appealed for support after the case of a missing Mansfield poodle was formally closed.

Lola, a five-year-old poodle cross, was stolen from her Mansfield home in August 2018 and the search has been on ever since to find out where she is.

However the police investigation to find Lola’s whereabouts was formally closed in February after six months of no progress, and now a pet support group is appealing for support.

Beauty’s Legacy, the Wellow-based group, was set up by former dog rescue worker Lisa Dean who lost her cat Beauty in April 2016.

She fortunately found the 20-year-old cat days after she went missing, however Beauty died in Lisa’s arms not long after she was found.

For the last six months Lisa has been supporting the “devastated” owner of Lola, who she says has “started to accept that Lola might be dead”.

She said: “I have spoken to the owner recently and she is not in a great place, she is convinced Lola is dead.

“She was stolen from the family home while the owner was out for the evening - though nothing else was taken from the house.

“The police had no luck in their investigations and have now formally closed their case into the poor dog, however we won’t give up trying to find her.

“As a group we have put out appeals on social media and around the area with pictures of Lola for anyone who may have seen her.

“We have got a couple of thousand members right across the country who are posting pictures and sharing our appeals.

“The thing with stolen dogs is that they can be sent to puppy farms or dog baiting so we need to find her, and we won’t give up.

“Because of my links to the dog rescue I can get dogs safe into the rescue pens when found so it is useful when we are looking to have that connection.

“Whatever happens we will go hell to leather to do what we can for the owners.”

Lisa’s group also supports appeals for lost cats, aims to raise awareness about animal thefts and the importance of chipping animals to make sure, when found, that they can be returned home safely.

If you want to get involved with the Beauty’s Legacy group, support Lola’s appeal or hear more about Beauty’s story, search for ‘Beauty’s Legacy - lost/found/missing/stolen animals #beautyslegacy’, on Facebook.