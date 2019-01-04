can you help find 16-year-old Nana

Police are concerned for the safety of a teenage boy who has gone missing from Bestwood.

Nana Vandevelde was reported missing from the Bestwood area on Monday December 31 2018.

Nana is described as 6ft tall slim build with short black hair, stubble, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Jacket but no other clothing known.

If you have seen Nana or know where he might be, call 101, quoting incident number INC No 351 of 31 December 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.