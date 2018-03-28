Campaign to recruit on-call firefighters in Ashfield

Firefighters who are willing to be on call during the day or night are being sought in Ashfield as part of a fresh recruitment drive.

The Nottinghamshire Fire And Rescue Service (NFRS) has launched its ‘Yes You Can’ campaign, which runs until Sunday, April 15, in a bid find the recruits it needs.

It follows the decision by Nottinghamshire Authority to make controversial financial cuts and slash overnight cover at Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby, replacing it with cover by part-time, retained firefighters.

“The campaign is about telling people that even though they may not realise it, they could have the skills required to be a firefighter,” said Craig Day, station manager at Ashfield.

“We’re looking for team players who want to help serve their communities in a challenging, yet rewarding, role. So, if you live or work near the Sutton Road station (normally within a five-minute drive), we want to hear from you.”

Retained or on-call firefighters normally have their own full-time jobs outside of the fire service, but are willing to respond to emergencies in their local area, via a radio pager, as and when required.

Craig added: “If you’ve previously applied but haven’t got through, please get in touch again. Equally, if you’ve never thought about joining the fire and rescue service before, but think you have the skills we’re looking for, please apply.”

On-call firefighters are given the same high standard of training as full-time firefighters. They attend a range of incidents which, as well as fires, include road accidents, animal rescues, flooding, water rescues and much more.

Other tasks include providing educational advice and fire-prevention information in their local communities.

For more information about the role and details on how to apply, please visit www.notts-fire.gov.uk/nfrs-careers/yesyoucan