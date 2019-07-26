Call for more police in Ashfield after Prime Minister's promise of 20,000 new officers

A call for more police in Ashfield has been made following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to hire 20,000 additional police officers across the country.

A discussion at last night's (July 25) full Ashfield District Council meeting heard that there was a need for more police due to rising incidents of crime in the area.

Crime figures in the council’s “community partnership” plan alongside Nottinghamshire Police suggested cases of robbery increased by 124.56 per cent in the year to September 2018, while theft cases rose by 89.29 per cent.

Councillor John Wilmot, portfolio holder for regulative services on the Ashfield Independents-run authority, said: "Boris promises 20,000 new police and Ashfield should get its share."

It was suggested that community protection officers are going above and beyond their duties and having to step into police roles to be able to manage the amount of crime taking place.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, deputy leader and portfolio holder for streets, parks and town centres, said: "This is unacceptable. They should be doing the job they are paid to do."

Boris Johnson's leadership election pledge claimed that he will recruit 20,000 extra police officers over the next three years, after winning the Tory leadership race earlier this week.

Councillor David Martin, portfolio holder for finance, called on Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping to take action and request new officers for Ashfield.

He said: "After what Boris has said about 20,000 more police... well Paddy, let's have some up here.

"It's about time they listen to us here in Ashfield."

Speaking on the new prime minister's promise, Mr Tipping had earlier said: “We estimate that this will mean around 500 extra officers for Nottinghamshire. They will be recruited in a gradual build-up over the next three years but it is too early to talk about where these officers will be deployed.”