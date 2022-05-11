Busy night for firefighters including rubbish and streetlight fires in Mansfield

Shortly before 9pm last night, May 10, a crew from Mansfield Fire Station was called to Yeoman Hill Park, Mansfield Woodhouse, to a rubbish fire.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews used buckets of water to extinguish the fire.

About 90 minutes later, just before 10.30pm, a crew from the station was called to a street light on fire on White Hart Street in Mansfield town centre.

A service spokesman said: “This was out on arrival, but the lamp was arcing, so crews cornered it off and it has been left in the hands of the local authority.”

And at 1.30am today, May 11, crews from Edwinstowe Fire Station attended a vehicle fire on Maypole Court, Wellow.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire.