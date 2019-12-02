Busy Mansfield road after crash this morning

A crash has led to the closure of a road near Shirebrook this morning

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue tweeted at 9.25am: “Crews from #Shirebrook_RDS and #MansfieldStn01 Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have released a casualty trapped in a vehicle on Main Street in Shirebrook. The casualty was left in the care of our colleagues at East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Main Street Shirebrook.

Shirebrook SNT posted: “RTC on the road between Shirebrook and Stony Houghton, road closed whilst casualties are treated.”

More when we have it.