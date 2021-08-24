Part of Sutton Road, between Wentworth Road and the junction of Wickerwood Drive, in Kirkby, was closed until around 2.40am this morning.

The collision, which involved a car and a motorbike happened at around 5:40pm on Monday, August 23, and caused the road to be closed for nine hours while officers cleared the scene and investigations were underway.

A man, who was riding the motorbike, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers attended a serious collision between a car and a motorbike on Sutton Road, in Kirkby, and our investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances around what happened.

“A significant stretch of this road was closed for a number of hours whilst officers attended and worked to clear the scene.

“The motorcyclist remains in hospital today and is receiving treatment for his injuries, the extent of these are still to be determined at this time."

“We would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience whilst we dealt with this incident and would ask anyone with dashcam footage or anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101, quoting incident 573 of 23 August 2021.”

Alternatively, anyone wishing to remain anonymous can provide information by contacting Crimestoppers in confidence.

You can call 0800 555 111 anonymously or provide information online on their website, which is www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

