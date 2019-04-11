Wilko is hiring now at its Worksop head office

Homeware and DIY chain Wilko has a number of senior and team vacancies available now based at it's head office in Worksop.

The company is looking for a research assistant, a packaging technology assistant, a structural packing designer and buyers in the storage department to join on permanent full-time contracts.

Additionally, there are 12-month fixed term contracts available for a space planning assistant manager and a buyer in health and beauty.

For details, or to apply, click on the relevant job title.

The company is also looking for part-time staff to do shifts at its Rotherham and Clowne stores, for details, click the relevant location.