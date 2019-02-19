Why this popular Sutton pub was closed for two days

A popular Sutton pub has reopened to the public following two days of maintenance work.

The Picture House, the JD Wetherspoon chain venue on Fox Street, was closed on Sunday and Monday (February 17-18) and part of Saturday evening while Severn Trent Water did essential maintenance on its mains pipes.

The venue was forced to close due to its high water usage, with the utilities firm conducting maintenance to the main water line under Sutton town centre from Saturday until Sunday.

The Picture House then had to arrange its own maintenance following the Severn Trent Water works.

Andy Carroll, spokesman for The Picture House, said: “We closed at the end of Saturday and through until Sunday while Severn Trent Water worked on the main water line connecting most of Sutton’s centre.

“We have a high water usage with us being a pub so we had to close, and following the works we did reopen for a bit on Sunday.

“However it appeared there was an error and on Monday we had to do our own maintenance and close for the day.

“We are open as usual today (Tuesday, February 19).”

Your Chad has contacted Severn Trent Water for a comment.