Water supplier’s new £1m depot to boost Mansfield economy

Several new jobs have been created with the opening in Mansfield of a new £1 million eco-depot by a water-supplying company.

With nationwide coverage and 24-hour service, Water Direct provides temporary water wherever and whenever it is needed, including in emergencies.

Now it is expanding into Mansfield by converting warehousing on Oakwood Road into an energy-efficient base that will be fully operational in May.

It is sure to boost the local economy too, providing ten jobs initially, with the potential for more in the future. The fast-growing company’s turnover and headcount have risen by 300 per cent in the last five years.

Oliver Silcock, head of operations at Water Direct, said: “We are committed to investing in the Mansfield economy, and have worked with local businesses to complete the building and signage works at the new depot.

“The site is key to our operations in the north, and we have a long-term growth strategy that will see ongoing job creation and partnerships with regional businesses.”

The renovation of the 13,250-square-feet building on the one-acre site includes the installation of solar power generation. The depot will house the company’s fleet of drinking-water tankers and its stock of bottled water, as well as offices.

Water Direct’s customers include utility firms tackling burst mains or contamination, building sites and individual residents needing their swimming pool to be filled.