Watch Top Gear host Freddie Flintoff crash into Mansfield market stall

BBC's hit car show Top Gear filmed in Mansfield town centre this weekend for its forthcoming series.

It saw new hosts Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris take to Mansfield's streets in a circuit around the inner ring road.

Freddie Flintoff's crash. Credit: SWNS.

The trio were joined by a number of racing drivers to investigate the pros and cons of electric cars - using Mansfield for a 'Le Mans' homage.

One of the biggest points in the day was when former cricketer Freddie seemingly misjudged the bend from West Gate onto Market Place and smashed his retro Subaru car straight through a buffer of straw bales and into an empty market stall.

Luckily nobody was injured in the incident, and the former Ashes winner and panellist on Sky One's A League Of Their Own was in good spirits after filming came to a conclusion.

Freddie said: "We were filming for Top Gear in Mansfield and the town was so accommodating.

"It has been great, everyone has looked after us and there's signs everywhere saying visit Mansfield.

"If the council doesn't put a blue plaque up in that part of the market after the crash I'm going to be very upset."

Fellow presenter Chris Harris joked about the crash with his new co-host.

He said: "I apologise on behalf of the BBC, Top Gear and Freddie Flintoff for slightly redesigning the market area, which is or was lovely.

"It doesn't look as good now.

"Thank you very much for letting us come."

Onlookers said red-faced Flintoff escaped the customised mid-90s Subaru MV pickup truck without any injuries.

A witness, who captured the footage said: "Reactions were mixed. Some people laughed, others were in a slight shock."

Kate Allsop, Mansfield's mayor, joked they were going to" name the market stall" after the TV host.