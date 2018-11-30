Vivian’s sunset retirement after 30 years on the High Street

Thirty years on the high street can have its ups and downs, but perhaps one of the biggest highs is knowing you can retire having left your mark.

This was the feeling for 67-year-old Vivian Smith, owner of Party Time on Queen Street, Mansfield, who has decided to call it a day after more than three decades of service.

Vivian, who is originally from Teversal, first started trading in the 1980s on Outram Street, Sutton, having found her niche in cake decorating.

She then moved onto Main Street, Sutton, before expanding into Mansfield, and she “hasn’t looked back since”.

However, after all this time of service she feels the time is right to call it a day and focus on her retirement.

She said: “I always knew I wanted to do cake decorating so then I started working out of my dad’s shop on Outram Street.

“The business of selling party essentials developed from there and I set up my first shop on Main Street before expanding into Mansfield in the early 2000s.

“It’s been fantastic working here for so long and serving the area, I think one of the things I’ll miss the most about working in retail is the amazing relationship and conversations you have with customers.

“I’ve enjoyed being an independent business because I think the bigger companies don’t understand the community feel and they operate differently.

“The last 30 years have definitely been amazing but when you know the time is right, it’s time to call it a day and enjoy retirement.”

Vivian and her husband Mick, who has acted as her “DIY man” throughout her 30 years in retail, now plan to spend more time in their home in Spain which they have owned for 14 years.

She added: “It’s time to put our feet up and enjoy retirement finally, we’ve had the home in Spain but we don’t get to go there often so now we can spend a lot more time there - it’s all very exciting.

“I don’t think I’ll properly miss the job but I’ll certainly miss the customers and my staff Sue and Linda, who will continue working after I’m gone.

“It’s nice to know that the company will continue going without me, and I would like to think Sue and Linda for their help over the years as well as all of my customers.”

