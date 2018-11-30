Video shows Snow Lion at Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre

This is the moment a Snow Lion came to Mansfield as part of a series of festive fun events at the town's Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

The video was filmed yesterday and shared on Twitter by Rebekah O'Neill.

The Snow Lion and Ice Queen

The shopping centre has organised a number of festive events on Thursdays in November and December as well as holding late-night shopping and offering free parking.

On Thursday, December 6, visitors will be able to take part in Mrs Claus' cookie class.

A week later, on December 13, shoppers will be able to meet Bjorn the polar bear.

For more information, see the website.