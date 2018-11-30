Video shows Snow Lion at Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre

This is the moment a Snow Lion came to Mansfield as part of a series of festive fun events at the town's Four Seasons Shopping Centre.
The video was filmed yesterday and shared on Twitter by Rebekah O'Neill.
The shopping centre has organised a number of festive events on Thursdays in November and December as well as holding late-night shopping and offering free parking.
On Thursday, December 6, visitors will be able to take part in Mrs Claus' cookie class.
A week later, on December 13, shoppers will be able to meet Bjorn the polar bear.
For more information, see the website.