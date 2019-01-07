“Unexpected” truncheon task for Mansfield Shoe Repair Store

Staff at a popular Mansfield shoe repair store had an unexpected request when a customer asked for amendments to a 100-year-old weapon.

Mansfield Shoe Repairs, on West Gate, primarily spends its time repairing shoes, however shock arrived when a customer brought in a lead-filled truncheon dating back to Victorian times.

James Bevan from Mansfield Shoe Repairs with the 100 year old truncheon which he is repairing.

The customer has reportedly bought the item as a gift and wanted a leather handle installed on the device to balance its weight - and for it to look as “authentic” as possible.

Shop director James Bevan, 26, said he was “baffled” when the truncheon arrived, however he says the store takes requests that are “a little off the grid” quite often.

He said: “When the gentleman brought it in I thought it was possibly one of the more bizarre requests we have taken, however we do have funny tasks quite often.

“When I first took a look at it I thought ‘boy am I going to have some fun with this one’, it is a funny one but never the less we always try our best and practice makes perfect.

“The plan is to make a leather handle for it because it is filled with lead and when you hold it feels very heavy.

“The customer wants to gift it to someone and said the handle will make it look as authentic and original as possible, and with it used in that way originally it makes sense.

“He says it is more than 100 years old and dates back to Victorian times, I have no idea where he found it!

“I told him it will take at least a week because it’s an intricate job and with its weight it will take a lot of work, but we will enjoy every minute of it.

“Anyone can visit us if they have something a little off grid for us to check out.”