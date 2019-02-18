This is why you might have less money in your pay packet from April

Millions of UK workers are set to see a fall in their take home pay from April.

Changes to pension contributions mean that from April millions of people will see their workplace pension contribution increase from three per cent of their salary to five per cent.



Since 2012 some 10 million eligible workers across the UK have been automatically enrolled into workplace pension schemes.

Changes to pension contributions are being made in April.

Also in April, the personal allowance tax bracket will increase to £12,500 which will in part, but not fully, offset the fall in take home pay as result of the pension contribution hike.



