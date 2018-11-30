The best in business in Mansfield and Ashfield honoured at the Chad Business Awards 2018

It was an emotional night at the Chad Business Awards 2018 as we honoured the very best in commerce and industry across Mansfield and Ashfield.

Several winners were in tears as they collected their awards at the black tie event, which was held at Portland College on Thursday night.

Hosted by entrepreneur Ashleigh Porter-Exley, winner of Young Apprentice TV show, the awards recognised businesses across 14 categories.

The headline sponsors for the awards were Mansfield and Ashfield District Councils and honours went to:

Innovation Award: Lash and Brow Bar

Community Contribution, Sponsored by Tommee Tippee: Portland College

Highly commended:REAL Education and Specsavers Hucknall

People Development Award, Sponsored by Sutton Community Academy and Transformation Trust: The Lash and Brow Bar

Customer Service Award: O’Connor & Co Removals Ltd

Highly commended: Linby Dog Grooming and Pinewood Properties

Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Lindhurst Engineering: Matt Iddon of ATTFE

Highly commended: Lewis Halfpenny of the NHS Foundation Trust

Independent Retailer of the Year: Magenta Trends Limited

Leisure & Lifestyle Award: Pretty Heavy Lifters

New Business of the Year, Sponsored by O’Connor & Co Removals & Storage: Magenta Trends Ltd

Professional Services: Heart Security Ltd

Highly Commended: Pinewood Properties

Small Business of the Year: Advantage Engineering Solutions

Highly commended: Lash and Brow Bar and Loxley’s Removal Company

The Excellence in Manufacturing Award, Sponsored by Middleton Structures Ltd: Whitemeadow

Highly Commended: Mayborn Group

Charity of the Year, Sponsored by Mansfield Building Society: SkillForce

Highly commended: The Peaceful (uhuru) Trust and Ashfield Play Forum

Business Person of the Year: Marie Tracey - Heart Security

Lifetime Achievement Award, Sponsored by Ashfield & Mansfield District Councils: Liz Barrett of Academy Trust Further Education

2018 Business of the Year, Sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors: Heart Security

Chad group editor Phil Bramley said: “It was a brilliant night, with some very deserving winners.

“It was clear to see just how much the recognition meant to the winners, with several of them reduced to tears.

“It was also inspiring to see the support which exists within our business community - which most evident by the huge amount of admiration and affection shown for our lifetime achievement winner Liz Barrett.”