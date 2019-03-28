Sutton's pet shop boys sad to be retiring after 38 years

The owners of a pet shop in Sutton are "sad to be leaving" their Outram Street pet shop after 38 years on the street.

Petscene is set to close its doors later this year due to retirement and its site is going under the hammer at an auction next month.

Petscene, on Outram Street.

Dave Hansall, 65, and Cliff Hinks, also 65, are both retiring this year depending on the sale of the building at auction on April 9.

Speaking on the retirement, Dave said: "It is a genuine retirement, we have both been here for 38 years and we're both 65 so it's simply time to call it a day.

"We will be sad to leave after all this time as we've got a lot of good memories, but now it's time to call it a day.

"We remain open for the time being as our closure depends on the sale of the building at auction.

The deli, in Stanton Hill.

"If we don't sell up next month then we will have to wait for the next one in May, but when we do we've still got a full month before we close - whenever that may be."

The three-storey mid-terraced retail unit has accommodation above which has been used for storage, so it requires refurbishment but could be transformed into a two-storey, two-bedroom apartment.

Outside the property is a small rear yard, outdoor toilet and store.

The auction is at Nottingham Racecourse on Tuesday, April 9.

There is also a former deli going under the hammer, with a site on 32 High Street, Stanton Hill up for grabs.

On the ground floor of the three-storey site, the retail space has a kitchen/preparation area and store area, and there is a spacious two-bedroomed apartment on the upper floors which has recently been refurbished.

There are two separate garages at the back of the property, one of which is let for £600 per year on a verbal agreement.

A further outbuilding requires renovation but has had planning permission for conversion to a one-bedroomed apartment in the past. It has a guide price of £82,000.

The site of the former Mint Indian restaurant in Mansfield is also on offer at the auction.

Nick Trow, valuer, said: “These properties are just a flavour of what’s to come at our second Nottingham auction of 2019.

"As the biggest property auctioneer in the East Midlands, we have a wide variety of properties going under the hammer to suit investors, developers and private buyers.”

To view any of the properties or book a viewing visit the website at www.sdlauctions.co.uk.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Labour select Andy Abrahams as third mayoral candidate

Murder charge dropped against mum of Mansfield toddler

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley tells TV's Krishnan Guru-Murthy to 'grow up' in Brexit row

Firefighters battle large grass fire in Mansfield through the night

Homeless Ollerton man has promised bungalow snatched away by council