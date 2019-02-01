Spend big to support our schools

Shoppers are being urged to spend big and support our schools with the return of the popular your Chad-backed Shops for Schools scheme.

The scheme returns to Mansfield’s Four Seasons shopping centre tomorrow – Saturday, February 2 – and shoppers are being given more chances than ever to earn extra bonus points throughout the month-long event.

Leas Park Junior School, Mansfield Woodhouse, previously won �2,000 on Shop for Schools.

With 30 schools from across the region signing up in record time, Rebekah O’Neill, centre manager, said this year’s campaign was likely to be the most successful yet.

She said: “We’re excited to welcome back what has always proved one of our most successful campaigns.

“Once again, the response to this year’s call for schools to take part has been tremendous.

Now in its 14th year, the scheme rewards Four Seasons shoppers with points vouchers which they donate to the participating school of their choice.

At the end of the campaign, the school with the most points will win £2,500 worth of books and stationery from the centre’s WHSmith store with the runner-up receiving £500 worth of books and WHSmith stationery.

Mrs O’Neill said: “In true Shop For Schools fashion, we have some great and easy ways for people to earn as many points as possible.

“During February half-term, there will be two opportunities to collect additional points as little ones attending our B Club will receive an extra 10 points per club.

“Of course, we’ll also be awarding triple points every Sunday so shoppers will have the chance to earn big.”

And that is as well as bonus vouchers printed in your Chad and in the coming weeks – this week’s Chad has a voucher for 10 bonus points.

Mrs O’Neill said: “It’s so easy for people to play their part and support the efforts of the schools.

“For every £1 spent, shoppers will receive a points voucher which they can donate to their chosen school at our customer services desk.”

The scheme launches on Saturday, February 2, and runs until Saturday, March 2.

Participating schools:

* Abbey Gates Primary, Vernon Crescent, Ravenshead;

* Abbey Hill Primary, Abbey Road, Kirkby;

* Abbey Primary, Stuart Avenue, Forest Town;

* Asquith Primary, Asquith Street, Mansfield;

* Berry Hill Primary, Black Scotch Lane, Mansfield;

* Birklands Primary, Appleton Street, Warsop;

* Church Vale Primary, Laurel Avenue, Church Warsop;

* Farmilo Primary, Woburn Road, Pleasley;

* Greenwood Primary, Sutton Middle Lane, Kirkby;

* Heatherley Primary, Heatherley Drive, Forest Town;

* Hetts Lane Infant, Hetts Lane, Warsop;

* Holly Primary, Holly Drive, Forest Town;

* King Edward Primary, Meadow Avenue, Mansfield;

* King Edwin Primary, Fourth Avenue, Mansfield;

* Leas Park Junior, Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* Mapplewells Primary, Henning Lane, Suttonl

* Northfield Primary, Cox’s Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* Oak Tree Primary, Jubilee Way North, Mansfield;

* Peafield Lane Academy, Litton Road, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* Ravenshead CE Primary, Swinton Rise;

* Redgate Primary Academy, Somersall Street, Mansfield;

* Sherwood Junior, Sherwood Street, Warsop;

* St Andrew’s CE Primary, Mansfield Road, Sutton;

* St Edmund’s CE Primary, Church Hill Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* St Mary’s CE Primary, Paddock Close, Edwinstowe;

* St Peter’s CE Primary, Bellamy Road, Mansfield;

* Sutton Road Primary, Moor Lane, Mansfield;

* The West Park Academy, Vernon Road, Kirkby;

* Walesby CE Primary, New Hill;

* Wynndale Primary, Wynndale Drive, Mansfield.