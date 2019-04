Built by Barratt Homes the Kenley style show near Black Scotch Lane is available from £152,995. Jan Ruston, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “Our Kenley style home presents a sophisticated aesthetic with neutral tones and modern ornaments, all creating an ultimately contemporary space. With an interior that always maintains its style, the space would be perfect for those looking to make a move to their first home.”

The living room. other Buy a Photo

The kitchen. other Buy a Photo

One of the bedrooms. other Buy a Photo

The kitchen and dining area other Buy a Photo

