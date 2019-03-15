See inside Mansfield's new lounge bar The Vault

Have you noticed the new addition to Mansfield's Market Place?

This weeks saw the grand opening of new lounge bar and cafe The Vault - a funky new venue which is taking over the vacant site of Pacha, which also used to be a bank.

The Vault, on Market Place.

Managers at The Vault have been working on the project for a few months and wanted to create a "family-friendly venue" which can turn from cafe into bar "by simply changing around the lighting".

On its drinks menu is a cascade of real ales, beers, wines and gins, as well as speciality coffees and teas in partnership with barista firm Lavazza.

It also boasts a chef with three rosettes and its manager, John Haynes, is a qualified food safety inspector.

John believes it all puts them in "good stead to impress the public" with what they have on offer.

Inside The Vault.

He said: "We've already had quite a lot of interest and when we first came in to turn it over we had people popping in to ask when we're going to open.

"We had a big revamp because it had a Moroccan theme to it and it was quite dark, so we opened it all up, stripped it back to its bare and whitewashed all the walls, put a nice grey theme to it and themed it around 'the vault'.

"The site used to be a bank a long time ago and in fact the original bank vault is still downstairs in the cellar - it's now where we are storing all of our beers and kegs.

"The theme is around a lounge, coffee vibe during the day but something that can go into bar mode in the evening.

Manager John Haynes behind the bar.

"We want to make it a family-orientated venue where people can bring the children during the day, but we also want to attract people to come in for drinks and relax.

"To turn it around at night we lower the lighting and light up the bar area to make it a bit more like a bar, we turn the music up and move everything inside.

"During the day we've got a business section upstairs so people can come in for business meetings and a brunch, and people can also hire out upstairs for parties - and we've had some bookings for that already.

"There's also a dedicated children's area where they can play because we want to encourage people to bring in their children and families to chill out.

Inside The Vault.

"In terms of what we sell, we have worked hard on the menus so at the moment we've got tapas, breakfasts, Sunday roasts, the food you would expect in a bistro.

"On the bar we've also got quite a lot of craft ales, which are massively in fashion at the minute and I think we have a lot of positive things on offer for the public to enjoy."

The Vault is open from 9am until 9pm Monday-Wednesday, 9am until 11pm Thursday to Saturday, and from 10am until 5pm on Sundays.

