Pub chain is hiring in Mansfield, Worksop and Gainsborough

Pub company Stonegate is looking for staff for three of its pubs in the local area.

A bar team member and kitchen team member are needed at Yates's in Worksop.

Yates's in Worksop is one of the pubs looking for staff

A kitchen team member is also needed at the Green Dragon in Mansfield and a bar team member is required at Canute in Gainsborough.

Several other vacancies, including kitchen and bar staff and front of house team leaders are needed at pubs in Nottingham, Lincoln and Derby for those happy to travel.

For details of all vacancies available, click here