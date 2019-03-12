Plans granted for micro pub and cafe at Mansfield’s Racecourse Park

Planning permission has officially been granted on a new micro pub in the middle of Racecourse Park.

The plans, submitted by Kings Clipstone Brewery, were accepted by Mansfield District Council and will see the pavilion at the Mansfield park transformed into a small, independent drinking venue.

Kings Clipstone Brewery are to open a new public house in the former Racecourse Pavilion, pictured are David and Daryl Maguire

It is understood that work will soon commence on the creation of the new micro pub, which is located just off Epsom Way, Mansfield.

David Maguire, chief at the brewery, explained what the new micro pub will look like, and why the pavilion was chosen.

He said: “I got the idea whilst in France two years ago to this very day (March 12)!

“I came across a lovely public park that had turned a similar building into a wine bistro bar, and I instantly thought of the Racecourse Pavilion.

“This lovely building that is shut up and standing alone - on a park where my wife and I spent most of our childhood and teenage years would be the perfect location.

“The theme will have an uncompromising focus on cask-conditioned craft beers and ales.

“The Pavilion will trade as a small independent free house and a place for all age groups to enjoy.

“We want to work closely with sports associations and the local community for events, and the main objective is to run a friendly welcoming micro pub for our neighbours and all to enjoy.”

The planning statement added: “It is a building currently shut down and boarded up being brought back to life as a community focal point.

“This can only enhance the area and help to kickstart a reaction to make it a vibrant place.”

The micro pub has been given opening hours of 8am until 11pm Monday to Friday, 8am to midnight on Saturdays, and 9am until 11pm on Sundays.

This is because there is plans to sell tea, coffee, cakes and ice creams during the day.

At least four part time jobs have been outlined at the site.