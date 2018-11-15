Plans for restaurant and office near East Midlands Designer Outlet

A new restaurant and an office block will be built near East Midlands Designer Outlet under plans submitted to Ashfield District Council.

The planning application, submitted by firm CC Town Planning on behalf of Clowes Development, has been accepted and will see two new units built at Castlewood Business Park - next to the McArthur Glen shopping centre on the A38.

The plans will see a restaurant and office block built onto a vacant part of the Castlewood development with the aim of “serving the existing and future business community in the adjoining area”.

However, in the planning application it states that the development is “taking into consideration” any impact on surrounding Kirkby and Sutton town centres.

Richard Colson, director of CC Planning, said: “The proposed development is small scale and intended to serve the existing and future business community in the adjoining area.

“It would be inappropriate to seek to locate it within either Sutton or Kirkby town centres, whereby it would perform a very different role.

Plans for the development.

“Considering the proposed role and function of the scheme, the key centres against which any impact could occur would indeed be Sutton or Kirkby.

“From our review, we have not been able to identify any planned or committed investment that may be impacted by the proposed development.

“However, we would welcome views and confirmation as to whether there is any planned or committed investment in the town centres which is being progressed or likely to come forward, that they believe should be considered as part of the investment.

“This development will benefit the area it is placed in, with no impact on surrounding town centres or developments.”

No information has been given about what restaurant or office company will take lease of the new developments.

However, planning application has been accepted and the development will now commence with building.