Online petition started to keep a beloved Kirkby bistro open late after it was made to cut hours

An online petition has been started to keep a beloved bistro open after it was made to cut its hours.

Palm Bistro was opened by mum-of-four Deanna Thrall on Victoria Road, Kirkby, last November. It was previously the Flying Sausage.

GloriaDe Piero, centre, is pictured with owners Deanna and Gary Thrall, front, and customers.

Kirkby residents and customers have said they are in “disbelief” after the bistro which is “bettering the community” was forced to shut at 3pm by Ashfield District Council.

Before it was allowed to open till 9,30pm.

Mrs Thrall has now started an online petition which will go to Jason Zadrozny, leader of the council.

So far 149 people have signed the petition which was started yesterday, Sunday, February 17.

Grandmother Mrs Thrall, aged 63, who used to work in the environmental health department for Mansfield District Council, she said: "We have worked tirelessly to create Palms Bistro. During this time we have created an outside terrace for customers to relax and opened on a Friday and Saturday for themed nights. Hosting special events, including a day time wedding.

“All we wanted to do was to create a community restaurant and that is what we have created, but now we can’t even feed the kids after school.

"We ask for your support to substantiate the continued extended hours."

She also said that she opened the business unaware it only had temporary planning permission to open until 9,30pm.

Ashfield District Council has rejected their application to open until 9,30pm permanently and said it is only allowed to open from 9am-3pm.

The reason the council gave for limiting the opening hours of the bistro which seats 22 people was it was resulting in a “detrimental impact of the neighbouring residents”.

