Nottinghamshire Police is recruiting - but the deadlines are looming

Fancy a career in the police?

Nottinghamshire Police has a number of vacancies which need filling.

The available roles are:

- Transferee recruitment (deadline 28 February 2019)

- Transferee – Detective training opportunities (8 March 2019)

- Communication and engagement officer (24 February 2019)

- Intelligence researcher (8 March 2019)

- Intelligence and performance analyst (22 February 2019)

- Cadet leader (28 February 2019)

- Police cadet (28 February 2019)

For more information visit: https://static.wcn.co.uk/company/multiforcesharedservice/nottinghamshire/external.html