Fashion chain New Look is on the hunt for staff in Mansfield, Worksop, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Rotherham

The retail brand is after store managers for its branches in Mansfield and Worksop - the latter on a temporary contract for maternity cover.

New Look in Mansfield is one of the stores looking for a new manager

The company also needs sales advisors at its branch in Sutton-in-Ashfield and a full-time store supervisor at it's Rotherham branch.

For details of all vacancies and how to apply, visit the website