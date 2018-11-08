New Kirkby estate agents want to ‘bring the community together’

A new estate agents which opened in Kirkby last month marks a “new chapter” for the pair who own it, aiming to “bring the community back together” in the town.

Julie Cotterill and Jessica Blacklock opened the English Rose Estate Agents on Kingsway in October, with both women having more than 18 years of combined experience in the trade.

Jessica and Julie at English Rose Estate Agents, Kingsway, Kirkby

They had previously operated in an online-only market selling and letting properties, however moving into a high street branch was the “next logical conclusion” for the women.

Now they are excited to become part of the community in Kirkby’s Kingsway and begin supporting the are.

Julie said: “Jessica and I love working together because we think the same and have partnered at a previous agent.

“Therefore it was the next logical step to go in to business together.

“Our professionalism and passion creates a strong working bond and ethos of always striving to offer the best customer service, backed up by extensive local knowledge and industry experience in both sales and lettings.

“As part of this venture we are very much wanting to bring the community back together.

“We are very supportive of the other local business’s on Kingsway because there are some great shops on here.

“It is a very exciting time for the both of us and we cannot wait to start engaging with Kirkby locals and developing a good reputation in the town.”

The company specialises in the sale and letting of properties in the Kirkby and wider Ashfield area.