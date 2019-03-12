New B&M Express store to open in Bolsover

Retailer B&M, which describes itself as “ one of UK’s fastest growing variety retailers” is set to open a B&M Express in Bolsover.

Heron Foods, which operates B&M, announced the plans and said it will be opening for the first time on Monday, March 18.

It is based at the former Old Factory Shop, Market Place, and its manager is “excited” to welcome the public to the store.

Annabel Hall, store manager, said: “We’re feeling positive about the creation of jobs and hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”