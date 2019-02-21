Need some dough? Pizza Hut is hiring in Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield

Pizza Hut is looking for staff to join the delivery side of its business.

The restaurant chain is looking for shift managers and team members for the delivery teams in both Mansfield and Sutton.

There are also openings for car owners to be delivery drivers and bike riders to also join the delivery teams in both towns.

Bike riders can have a full or provisional licence and Pizza Hut will provide the scooter.

In addition, the Mansfield restaurant is also looking a guest server and a kitchen team member.

