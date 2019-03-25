Motor franchise group is hiring now

Pendragon PLC, which operates the Stratstone and Evans Halshaw franchises across the UK is recruiting staff now at local dealerships in Mansfield and also at its head office in Annesley.

The group is looking for a new and used sales executive at its Mansfield Evans Halshaw Peugeot dealership, and a service manager and used car business manager at its Mansfield Evans Halshaw Citroen dealership.

Pendragon PLC is hiring now at its Mansfield car dealerships

There are also senior and junior management and executive roles, with attractive salaries at its Annesley head office, especially in finance and accounts.

For details of all vacancies, or to apply, click here