Money saving tips for families ahead of Black Friday

With Christmas just around the corner, what can you and your family do this festive season to cut back before Black Friday?

According to research by finder.com Brits are likely to spend over £4.5 billion this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Friday 24 and Monday 27 November.

Around 14.8 million Brits are estimated to have waited for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to ensure they don’t miss the best deals, says Finder.com.

However, reviewing your annual household expenses, for example, before they are due to expire can you save you money to then put towards this seasonal spend.

These are some of the best money-savings tips for this Christmas...

TopCashback free service

Use TopCashback’s free services to receive money back on your everyday spending.

The six million members of TopCashback saved over £40,000,000 last year alone.

Simply by accessing the wanted retailer through the Cashback website you as the customer will receive the commission the company pays TopCashback.

Change your bank account

Certain bank accounts offer £100 and over simply for switching to them as new customers, for example Natwest.

Customers will get £50 on completing the opening of a new account and £50 three months later.

Look at your current house hold bills

Spending £30pp per month for your phone contract doesn’t seem a bad deal but this adds up to over £350 per year.

Call your service provider and look for a sharing or family plan or stick to a sim-only deal rather rather upgrading once your contract terminates.

Use your credit card for buying online

When purchasing items for over £100 make sure to pay with your credit card.

This protects you if when your purchase arrives, it is faulty or doesn’t even arrive at all. You are able to ask your bank to reclaim the money on your behalf.