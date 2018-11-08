Meadowhall’s mystical Unicorn Meadow set to stun shoppers

Shopping centre Meadowhall is launching an immersive unicorn pop-up shop on Friday.

Offering an abundance of unicorn treats and treasures, Unicorn Meadow will provide visitors with the opportunity to submerge themselves in the magical world of these much-loved mythical creatures.

Tapping into the unicorn trend, and just in time for the build up to Christmas, Meadowhall’s special shop will run for two months only, located on the centre’s ground floor.

Providing plenty of inspiration for seasonal stocking fillers, the store will stock everything from stationery and bags to cuddly toys and mugs.

The Unicorn Meadow will be an incredibly sensory environment, featuring smells, sounds, tastes and tactile experiences that visitors are sure to enjoy.

Snap-happy shoppers will also be treated to a plethora of photo opportunities and ‘Instagram moments’, perfect for capturing a magical memory or two.



Nicola Thompson, Commercialisation Manager at Meadowhall said: “We love offering our customers new fun and immersive experiences here at Meadowhall and we couldn’t be more excited about this latest launch.

"Unicorns have always played a special part in the history of fairy tales and they continue to grow in popularity.

"We can’t wait to open the doors to Unicorn Meadow and see the look on customers’ faces as they make the most of this magical environment and all it has to offer.”

Visit for more information: www.meadowhall.co.uk/unicorn



