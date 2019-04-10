Mansfield Wilko: ‘We’re going nowhere’

Homeware giant Wilko has pledged to remain in Mansfield due to its “love” for the town’s “hard-working families”.

The retailer spoke out after a separate firm submitted a planning application seeking clarification around what items can be sold from the retail unit at 1 Clumber Street – outling potential for “a future food retailer”.

Nectar Asset Management, which is behind the application to Mansfield District Council, said it wanted to “confirmation” of what could be sold from the unit – different businesses, such as shops, food stores and financial services, need different classes of planning permission.

In its application, Nectar, of Manchester, said: “Confirmation is being sought from the council that the property by virtue of the original planning permission benefits from an unrestricted open A1 consent and that as a result a future food retailer could lawfully operate from the property.

“The original consent for the property gave consent to redevelop the site for leisure, retail and A3 use. There are no conditions attached which restrict the type of goods which can be sold.”

A3 is for restaurants and cafés, allowing the sale of food and drink for consumption on the premises.

Nectar declined to comment on the application.

However, a spokesman for Worksop-based Wilko confirmed the company had , said: “We love serving the hard-working families in Mansfield and have no immediate plans to leave our Clumber Street store.”

A decision on the application is expected by the end of May.

