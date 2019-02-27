Mansfield homebuilder has new job opportunities available

Mansfield building firm Rippon Homes is on the hunt for skilled tradespeople to help continue its growth across the East Midlands.

The continued success of the housebuilder has prompted a need for more sub-contractors including bricklayers, plasterers and joiners.

Rippon Homes is scheduled to build 150 homes this year and 200 in 2020.

Ian Dyke, managing director, said: “With the continued growth of the business, we are searching for East Midlands-based bricklayers, plasterers and joiners.”

“We also offer apprentice schemes, for those searching to develop their skills through on the job training.

“With an ageing skill base, it is important that all new homebuilders take on apprentices to ensure we have a skilled trade base for the future.

“We have been taking on apprentices for almost 30 years now, allowing raw talents to develop their skills whilst working and being trained on site.

“Most of our apprentices have gone on to have long lasting careers and we look forward to this continuing.”