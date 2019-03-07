Mansfield BID looking for stall holders for Christmas market

The organisers behind Mansfield’s Christmas market are looking for crafters or stall holders to take the last remaining chalets for this year’s festive fun.

Mansfield BID is seeking people who can offer food, drink, crafts or gifts options to take the last chalets at the market, which runs on West Gate throughout November and December.

There will be 20 chalets in total plus a food court this year, running from Christmas lights switch on day on November 17 until Sunday, December 22.

The BID is also looking for sponsorships for the festive market in order to “generate more funds to be put back into Mansfield”.

Sue Rogers, marketing and events co-ordinator at Mansfield BID, said: “We have self-contained chalets on offer which can be locked at night and they are offered at a great discount.

“Last year the stalls made a good profit and saw high footfall compared to previous years and so we have extended the market for a few days.

“It will run from the night the Christmas lights are switched on, on November 17, until the Sunday before Christmas, and on the switch on event we are having the stalls open later to take advantage of the town’s footfall.

“There will also be a food court in the market this year so we are looking for food stalls.

“On the chalets we are looking for quality products, particularly something alcoholic which sells good gift sets or can take advantage of the gin craze.

“We could do with anything to do with smellies such as bath bombs or perfumes, things that will make great Christmas gifts.

“Nice chocolates are always a great option and that could be a something to either sell or eat on the day.”

Sue also noted that the BID is looking for sponsorships for the market and want to advertise it as far as possible to attract people in “from far and wide”.

She said: “Last year we had people coming in especially from Lincolnshire to visit the market so if we can advertise it far and wide people will come to the town for a look.

“That can only be great for Mansfield.”

Contact sue@mansfieldbid.com or phone 01623 633939 for an application pack.