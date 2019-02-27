Leeds Chinese restaurant Maxi’s demolished to make way for £30m student accommodation block

Developers behind the transformation of a Chinese restaurant site into student accommodation have secured forward funding for the £30m scheme and started work.

Planning consent was granted in November last year to demolish Maxi’s restaurant and build a 407-bed scheme on the one acre site in Bingley Street, on the edge of Leeds city centre.

Until recently, the site was occupied for more than three decades by the restaurant; thought to be the first purpose built Chinese restaurant in the UK.

Gregory Property Group secured forward funding from Curlew Alternative Asset Management and appointed Leeds-based GMI Construction Group with a £21.5m contract to demolish the restaurant and build ‘The Refinery’.

The stepped nine, 10 and 11-storey scheme, designed by AHR Architects, comprises studios and bedroom clusters with terraces and gardens.

Facilities will include share social areas, a cinema, gym, games room, concierge and 24-hour security.

Ian Scott, head of investment management for Curlew, said: “We are delighted to provide the forward funding for The Refinery. It will provide high quality accommodation for students and will be a further excellent addition to our portfolio of student accommodation across the United Kingdom.”

Barry Gregory, chairman of Gregory Property Group, added: “We are pleased to have secured funding for an immediate start on site.

“The scheme’s design is impressive, delivering high quality accommodation for Leeds students in a prime location that connects student life to the vibrant city centre in a matter of minutes.

“Leeds remains a top 10 university destination in the UK and with a growing student population of around 60,000 students the city needs more homes.

“We expect to complete the development in time for occupation from the September 2020 university term and Fresh Student Living will be managing that occupation on behalf of Curlew.”

Gregory Property Group is a long established, Leeds-based developer responsible for a number of developments in the city including office schemes on Wellington Street and Whitehall Road.

It also delivered the award winning £40m Broad Street Plaza leisure project in Halifax in 2012, one of a few projects in Yorkshire to receive funding during the recession.

Curlew, a multi-award winning investment manager, has a strategy to invest in alternative real estate sectors.

This scheme will be the company’s 28th purpose-built student accommodation site across two specialist funds totalling around 9,000 rooms.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Manchester office and Michael Leonard of Carisbrooke Estates acted on behalf of Gregory Property Group in the acquisition of the site and forward funding.

Montagu Evans represented Curlew.

Russell Hefferan of Cushman & Wakefield said “We have been delighted to advise Gregory Property Group on the forward funding of this asset within a prime location of the Leeds student market.

“In Leeds demand for PBSA (purpose-built student accommodation) remains strong, especially when advised on the right micro-location.

“The proposed scheme’s specification and cluster/studio mix is an excellent fit for students’ requirements for accommodation in Leeds.”

Three decades of Maxi’s restaurant ends

Maxi’s closed its doors after 30 years of trading earlier this month.

The restaurant’s owners are looking for a new location in the area, and in the meantime will focus on their rotisserie stand at Kirkgate Market and their restaurant in York.

Maxi’s was founded by Raymond Wong in 1989, serving Cantonese and Pekingese cuisine.

Its purpose-built building with an oriental-style entrance, had capacity for over 200 people.

Maxi’s was also a popular venue for the Emmerdale cast when they were based at the nearby ITV studios.