Kirkby shoppers enjoy first glimpse of new B&M store

Thrifty Kirkby shoppers have said the opening of a new B&M Bargains store is “amazing” for the town.

The new store, at the former Old Factory Shop on Lindley’s Lane, opened its doors for the first time this morning (February 27) and saw shoppers arrive from all over town to dabble in the discounts.

The branch was officially opened by Ashfield District Council leader, Coun Jason Zadrozny, and the team from Change Grow Live - who support families through substance abuse, homelessness, family services, criminal justice and health and wellbeing.

Dozens of shoppers made their way down to the store to see what bargains they could grab, including Nadine Rhodes, 55, who thinks the store is “perfect” for the town.

She said: “I’m very happy with the store because it is perfect for what we need.

“There’s nothing like this in Kirkby with such variety so I’m excited to look and see what deals they have got.”

Bernard Brennan, 63, says the store is “just what the town needs”.

He said: “There’s nothing really in Kirkby to entice people into town and I think this is a great addition to the Morrisons and Aldi.

“It will drag people back from Sutton and Mansfield who travel that far to go to B&M and I think the variety in the store is amazing.”

“It is much better than an empty shop.”

Michelle Webster, 54, who lives around the corner near Festival Hall, added: “It is needed in Kirkby because we’ve only got Morrisons and Aldi and everyone has to go to Sutton to go to B&M.

“I will be using it a lot because of how close it is and because the prices are great.

“You can get so much here without spending a lot, and I think it’s great for families too.”

Store manager Sarah Price, 32, said the turnover from having an empty shop to the full store “took 11 days” and is excited to get going.

She said: “We took over 11 days ago and it was a shell of a shop, and since then we have turned it around, merchandised the store and set up the stock and aisles.

“I’m looking forward to getting started with the shop and having people visit us, we’ve got a great variety and the Easter section is packed full of gifts.

“Come along and have a look!”

Store supervisor Emma Mason, 24, started off as a Christmas temp at the Mansfield store in 2017, and said she is “exited for her new chapter”.

She said: “This is a new beginning and I’m really excited to get going - the store is all different to what I’m used to.

“I started as a Christmas temp at Mansfield in 2017 and carried on there and I absolutely love retail work. Bring it on.”

