Kirkby chippy offering delicious battered foot-long pigs in blankets

If you are a fan of deep-fried treats then you may be in for some festive fun this winter.

This is because chip shop The Jolly Fryer in Kirkby has revealed its Christmas cracker - a deep-fried, foot-long battered pig in blanket, and it is “delicious”.

Owner Theo Tsiolas with the product.

Owner Theo Tsiolas, aged 35, took inspiration from his brother Antoni - owner of Bestwood Fisheries near Nottingham who came up with the idea and shared it with his brother.

The brothers have created a corker recipe which sees up to five rashers of bacon wrapped around a foot-long sausage and lathered in batter.

It is then fried for nine minutes in the deep-fat frier before being plated up with chips and a sauce of your choice, and is available just in time for Christmas.

Theo said: “I’m really excited to launch the pig in blanket because I think it will be really well received by customers in Kirkby.

The final product.

“I also expect to have people coming from far and wide to try one.

“A lot of people were saying earlier in the year that I needed to do something special for Christmas and this just seems like the perfect item to incorporate into my menu.

“They’re generally very easy to prepare - I start by wrapping the foot long sausage in four or five rashers of bacon and then dip it in flour, before completely covering it in batter and deep-frying it for nine minutes.

“The final product is absolutely delicious, though I challenge somebody to finish one on their own with a plate of chips.”

Theo preparing the battered pig in blanket.

The foot-long pig in blanket, priced at £2.90 per sausage, will go on sale from Sunday, December 2, just in time for advent.

It will be accompanied on the menu by a smaller version, at £1.90, for those who cannot combat the foot-long.

As part of its Christmas offers, the Low Moor Road chippy will be offering the battered delight with chips and a sauce of your choice for just £5.

The chippy recently celebrated its 10 year anniversary at its branch with a big party.

Preparing the product.

Do you think you have got what it takes?