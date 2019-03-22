Job hunting? Here's a round-up of who's currently looking for staff in Nottinghamshire
Several companies are on the hunt for staff in north Nottinghamshire and south Yorkshire
If you're looking for work, full-time or part-time, check out these vacancies.
1. Asda
The supermarket giant is looking for store staff and drivers in Harworth, Rotherham, Sheffield and Doncaster. Details: https://bit.ly/2U0Lb4p
other
2. Greggs
The bakery and takeaway company is looking for junior and senior team members. Details: https://bit.ly/2CyPvhd
other
3. KFC
Part-time opportunities are available at several outlets, including Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield. Details: https://bit.ly/2Om86BH
Andrew Topping
jpimedia
4. Primark
The clothing store chain is looking for weekend and shift workers. Details: https://bit.ly/2uoEQBn
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
Getty
View more