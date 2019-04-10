Huge plans to transform Mansfield town centre with new shops and 140 flats given go-ahead

A major regeneration scheme for Mansfield's town centre has been given the green light.

The multi-million-pound scheme - formally approved today - is set to transform the White Hart Street area.

A number of buildings will be demolished, with retail units, officers, public spaces, leisure facilities and 145 flats set to be built on the site off White Hart Street, Church Street and Dame Flogan Street.

In the planning application, Ken Parke Planning Consultants, agent for the developer, said: "One of the key aims of policy is to enhance viability and vibrancy and the proposals can deliver such.

"The delivery of the site is also important in conserving and enhancing the important heritage assets and significance of this element of Mansfield.

"A continued failure to deliver the development and continued under-occupation and/or vacancy of important buildings is not in the best interest of the heritage value of the area.

"The stewardship of the area's heritage is best served by the positive redevelopment,regeneration and adaption of existing building facilitating occupation."

A former newspaper building off Church Street is set to get a modern face-lift with timber cladding and an extension is set to be knocked down.

Four other buildings on the site will be refurbished and four new buildings constructed

The plans were originally submitted in June 2014, but has taken a long time for approval due to ongoing negotiations over affordable housing and a contribution towards education and leisure amenities from the developer, known as a section 106 agreement.

The developer said the scheme would not be viable if these conditions were enforced and the council has now agreed to reduce the amount of affordable homes from 20 per cent to 5 per cent and forego the section 106 condition in favour of the regeneration.

In a report to councillors, a council planning officer said: "It is unfortunate the site is unable to provide for any contributions.

"However, it is considered the importance of regenerating this area of the town should be given more weight than the need for financial contributions and on this basis the proposal is considered acceptable."

The scheme includes 114 one-bedroom flats and 31 two-bedroom flats, as well as shops and more.

In a preliminary hearing for the application in 2014 a planning officer said: "It will bring back into use, key historic buildings, create pedestrians through-routes and will remove buildings which detract from the character of the area.

"The mixed-use development will successfully repair the existing fabric of this part of Mansfield while respecting the character of the Conservation Area and the settings of the listed railway viaduct and malt house.

"The proposed high quality mixed use development will create a distinct quarter within the town centre and will act as a stimulus for further redevelopment within the wider White Hart area."