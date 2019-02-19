Have your say on future of popular Sutton park

Sutton residents are set to decide on the future of a popular park in a unique consultation by the Sutton Junction Resident’s Association.

Ashfield District Council has five bids from play equipment companies to put features up on John Whetton Park, and the Resident’s Association is asking local people to vote for their favourite.

The group recently held a consultation event at the Sutton Junction Pub where residents were invited to see the plans discuss them with members.

Councillor Matthew Relf is vice chairman of the Sutton Junction Resident’s Association.

He said: “As vice chairman of the association I have been working with the council’s place and wellbeing team for the renovation of the John Whetton Park.

“I was pleased to host a public consultation on the proposed plans at The Junction Pub.

“At the end of the day this park is for residents and it is only right that they have their say.

“For far too long this park has been neglected and we’re looking forward to these dramatic improvements.”

County Councillor Samantha Deakin supported funding the park through Nottinghamshire County Council’s local improvement scheme.

She said: “The designs look brilliant and I am sure whichever is chosen will be brilliant for local families.

“It’s great that the Sutton Junction Resident’s Association are consulting so widely.

“We hope that the new park will make the positive difference we think it will.”

Residents can vote on the plans via the SJRA website here.

It is hoped work will start on the renovation towards the end of March.

The new park, which will cost £71,000, is being delivered by Ashfield District Council with support from Nottinghamshire County Council.