Former Sutton pet shop to go under the hammer

The site of a former pet shop in Sutton is set to go under the hammer after the shop closed due to retirement.

Petscene closed its doors earlier this year and its site on Outram Street is set to go under the hammer at an auction next month.

Petscene, on Outram Street.

The three-storey mid-terraced retail unit has accommodation above which has been used for storage, so it requires refurbishment but could be transformed into a two-storey, two-bedroom apartment.

Outside the property is a small rear yard, outdoor toilet and store.

There is also a former deli going under the hammer at the auction, with a site on 32 High Street, Stanton Hill up for grabs.

On the ground floor of the three-storey site, the retail space has a kitchen/preparation area and store area, and there is a spacious two-bedroomed apartment on the upper floors which has recently been refurbished.

The deli, in Stanton Hill.

There are two separate garages at the back of the property, one of which is let for £600 per year on a verbal agreement.

A further outbuilding requires renovation but has had planning permission for conversion to a one-bedroomed apartment in the past. It has a guide price of £82,000.

The site of the former Mint Indian restaurant in Mansfield is also on offer at the auction.

Nick Trow, valuer, said: “These properties are just a flavour of what’s to come at our second Nottingham auction of 2019.

"As the biggest property auctioneer in the East Midlands, we have a wide variety of properties going under the hammer to suit investors, developers and private buyers.”

The auction is at Nottingham Racecourse on Tuesday, April 9.

To view any of the properties or book a viewing visit the website at www.sdlauctions.co.uk.

