Former solicitor swaps law for the dance floor with new BabyBallet classes

Legal eagle Leah McSherry could stand accused of many things but not being courageous is not one of them.

The 34-year-old from Clipstone has turned her back on a career in law to return to the first love of her life – dancing.

Leah has started the new year running her own dance school for youngsters and says her career change is the “best decision” she has ever made.

Leah took up dance as a toddler and attended a dance school through to her teenage years, appearing in plenty of amateur productions.

At 18 however she went to university to do a law degree and for the 12 years worked as a solicitor for a law firm.

She said: “Dance is my first love and I’m still passionate.

“It took me a while to realise that this was the way I wanted my life to go.

“But I got there and can’t wait to pass on my knowledge and enthusiasm to a new generation of dancers.”

While she enjoyed her career, Leah felt there was something missing in her life and says she found it when she came across BabyBallet.

BabyBallet was set up in Yorkshire in 2005 and is now the UK’s leading pre-school dance academy.

Founder Claire O’Connor spotted a gap in the market for noncompetitive dance classes and the business has gone from strength to strength.

Now Leah is bringing BabyBallet to Newark and Sherwood as she franchises classes in Clipstone, Rainworth and Southwell starting this month with a class at Rainworth Youth Centre on January 11.

Classes will also run from Clipstone Village Hall and Southwell Scouts Hut.

She said: “What I love about BabyBallet is that it is one big happy family, and everyone is so supportive.

“You get so much from dance and I am still friends with lots of the people I met as a youngster.

“I believe it teaches you values that stay with you for life.”

Leah feels her background in law will help her run her own business.

The classes are for boys and girls from six months to four years and with an introductory offer of £15 for three classes.

To find out more, call her on 07711 576968 or visit the website at babyballet.co.uk.