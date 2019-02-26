First look at new Travelodge set for Mansfield

An artist impression of a Travelodge which is set to be built in Mansfield has been revealed.

Built on the former Gala Bingo site on St Peter’s Way, the hotel will have 63-bedrooms.

Gala Bingo Hall, Albert Street, Mansfield

The new four-storey building will also feature three floors of hotel accommodation, with three separate retail units and the hotel foyer on the ground floor.

A £4m contract to build a the Travelodge has now been awarded to a Yorkshire construction company.

Harris CM Limited will start work on the buils in March this year.

The hotel will be built for developer GNW Estates of Harrogate, and it will be operated by Travelodge Hotels Limited.

Demolition in progress on the old Gala Bingo site, Albert Street, Mansfield.

Jason Adlam, fromHarris CM, said: “This contract win, on behalf of one of the UK’s leading hotel operators, reinforces our successful and busy start to the year, and is testimony to the diverse range of services that our company is able to consistently provide.

“Harris CM has been involved in this project from the beginning, securing planning permission and helping to get the scheme off the ground. This is our first project in Mansfield, and we are proud to be involved in a development that will breathe new life into a disused site. The hotel will not only bring investment to the area, but will create new jobs and provide people with a great place to stay when visiting this picturesque market town, so it’s fantastic for everyone involved as well as the local area.

“We are looking forward to working with Think Architects, structural engineers Ward Cole, and quantity surveyor MAC, and we’re already planning to expand our presence in the area with several other contracts in the pipeline.”

Demolition has already started at the site to take down the bingo hall.

The artist impression.

Harris CM is based in Pontefract and has extensive experience in the retail and leisure sector having recently being awarded contracts for both Owlerton Stadium in Sheffield and Pavers Shoes, near York.